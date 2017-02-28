Be tolerant, bad people encourage riots: CM Mamata Banerjee

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at centenary celebrations of Bharat Sevashram Sangha in Kolkata on Tuesday. Subham Dutta Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at centenary celebrations of Bharat Sevashram Sangha in Kolkata on Tuesday. Subham Dutta

On Tuesday, the day Lady Sri Ram College student Gurmehar Kaur pulled out of a campaign against ABVP after receiving threats, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called for tolerance, saying there is no room for intolerance or riots in society.

Speaking on the occasion of the 100-year celebration of Bharat Sevashram Sangha at Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata, Mamata said: “These days, we have to be more tolerant because there is no room for intolerance in society. There is also no room for riots. One should love every religion and not create divides among people. One should never force people to fight each other.”

However, the chief minister did not specifically name either the BJP or the central government.

“Some people are coming up with new definitions of religion. If I am a Hindu, then I have the power to beat up a Muslim. If I am a Muslim, then I have the right to fight with a Hindu. This is not true. I believe that no people belonging to any religion should encourage riots. Only bad people encourage riots,” the Trinamool Congress supremo said.

She also said the Constitution of India does not give anyone the right to insult the religious faith of an individual.

“Law cannot be discriminate as all are equal. No one has the right to dictate who will eat what. It is absolutely the freedom of choice of people. The Constitution of India does not give anyone the right to intervene in fundamental and religious rights of an individual. We should all respect each other’s religious faiths,” said the chief minister.