Be ready to pay more for smart city facilities: Venkaiah Naidu

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu with Jharkhand Governor Droupadi Murmu and CM Raghubar Das in Ranchi Saturday. (PTI Photo) Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu with Jharkhand Governor Droupadi Murmu and CM Raghubar Das in Ranchi Saturday. (PTI Photo)

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday asked people, particularly “those who can afford it”, to be prepared to pay higher taxes or user charges to get facilities of smart cities, and upgraded and modern infrastructure in existing cities. Naidu maintained that the people will be comfortable paying more if things are executed in a transparent manner, and with accountability.

Speaking at a function to lay the foundation stone for the country’s first, and so far only, greenfield smart city project in Ranchi, Naidu said: “If you want good drainage, top-class transportation, waste management system, etc, you will have to pay a bit more. We cannot burden the poor, but those who can afford it should certainly come forward to contribute.”

On the second day of his maiden visit to Jharkhand after becoming the V-P, Naidu laid foundation stone for an urban civic centre and a convention centre.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App