Be ready for polls at all times: PM Modi to Gujarat, Rajasthan MPs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted MPs from Gujarat and Rajasthan to breakfast Friday and discussed preparations for elections in the two states, a day after he had hosted MPs from Uttar Pradesh and discussed the functioning of the party’s new government in Uttar Pradesh. MPs from Goa, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, and Daman & Diu too were invited to Friday’s breakfast. Modi reportedly urged the MPs to be prepared for election at all times. An MP who attended the meeting said they were told to be “in election mode” all the time and continuously work on schemes announced by the state governments as well as the Centre.

BJP chief Amit Shah too addressed the MPs. Also present were senior party MPs L K Advani, elected from Gujarat, and Ananth Kumar, parliamentary affairs minister. Sources said Modi wants such breakfasts to be interactive sessions. Earlier, senior ministers had been given the responsibilities of meeting with MPs from various states and Modi too had attended most of those meetings, in which the MPs would usually discuss issues they faced in their constituencies.

On Friday, the prime minister reportedly asked MPs how various schemes were getting implemented in their respective states. Most of the MPs, one of them said, reported only positives. The PM then suggested they could talk of shortcomings too, the MP said. Members of both Houses from these states were repeatedly reminded that they should work hard at ensuring that central government schemes for the poor, weaker sections and farmers are implemented effectively at the ground, sources said.

One MP said that the PM, while telling them it is time to get ready for elections in BJP-ruled Gujarat and Rajasthan, added that in fact all of them should always be in election mode. Gujarat votes this year and Rajasthan next year. The BJP, which has been in power in Gujarat for 19 years now, holds 123 of the state’s 182 seats and has announced a “Mission 150” for this year. The BJP later issued a statement saying that the prime minister has requested party MPs to use digital platforms for transactions and to connect with the people through social media.

During the meeting, Shah reportedly spoke to the MPs about the Centre’s decision to set up a National Commission for Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (NCSEBC), a constitutional body. BJP MPs said the party chief described it as a landmark decision and said the commission will work effectively for substantial improvement in the lives of people of the backward classes.

MPs said they were served Gujarati dishes and fruits for breakfast at the PM’s 7 Jan Kalyan Marg residence. Modi is expected to host a breakfast meeting with MPs from Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh Monday. Meanwhile, senior BJP leaders held a meeting Friday to discuss the rollout of party programmes during April 6-14, with MPs and MLAs planning to reach out to people at ground level. Party general secretaries Kailash Vijayvargiya, Bhupendra Yadav and Anil Jain and parliamentary secretary Balasubramaniam Kamarasu were part of the discussions held in Parliament House.

