Be punctual or face action, circular tells govt employees as BJP prepares to take charge of UP

Celebrations at the BJP's UP headquarters in Lucknow after the unprecedented victory in the assembly election, Saturday. Tashi Tobgyal

As the Bharatiya Janata Party prepares to form its government in Uttar Pradesh after a landslide victory in Assembly polls, Chief Secretary Rahul Bhatnagar has issued a circular directing all government employees to be present in office on time on all working days from March 20. It further asks the employees to finish their work on time and warns of action for those who fail to comply.

“The formation of the new government in Uttar Pradesh is happening soon. The government policies and resolutions have to be fulfilled on time,” the circular states.

Governor Ram Naik on Friday announced the new Cabinet will take oath on March 19 at 2.15 pm at Smriti Upvan in Lucknow’s Aashiana area. BJP lawmakers will meet in Lucknow today to elect their legislative party leader. BJP party leaders have remained quiet over its chief ministerial pick for the state, though rumours have placed as Union Minister of Communication Manoj Sinha as the frontrunner for the post. With the Union leader denying the claims, there is little little clarity over who will be the next UP chief minister.

