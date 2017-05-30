Be prepared for challenges of internal security, terrorism: Governor to cadets

As many as 308 cadets, including six from friendly foreign countries, were conferred degrees of the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Arts, Science and Computer Science streams in the ceremony held on Monday morning. Express As many as 308 cadets, including six from friendly foreign countries, were conferred degrees of the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Arts, Science and Computer Science streams in the ceremony held on Monday morning. Express

ADDRESSING the graduating cadets of the 132nd course of the National Defence Academy (NDA) held on Monday, Maharashtra Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao appealed to the future military officers to be always prepared, “given the internal security situation and spread of terrorism all over the world.” As many as 308 cadets, including six from friendly foreign countries, were conferred degrees of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), in Arts, Science and Computer Science streams in the ceremony held on Monday morning. The convocation was conducted with its usual military precision at the Habibullah Hall of the NDA and was presided over by Rao, Governor of Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, in presence of NDA Commandant Air Marshal J S Kler and Deputy Commandant Chief Instructor Rear Admiral SK Grewal.

A total of 308 cadets were conferred the JNU degrees, which included 86 cadets in Science stream, 141 in Computer science stream and 81 cadets in Arts stream. This also included six foreign cadets.

Addressing the graduating students, Rao said, “In an year’s time, you will be commissioned officers. Given the internal security situation and the spread of terrorism all over the world, you will be called upon to serve anytime, anywhere. It requires you to be in a state of preparedness always. And so train, train and train hard should be your mantra.”

Rao congratulated the cadets for undergoing the training with dedication and hard work and motivated them to carry forward the professionalism imbibed at the academy in their respective fields. Battalion Cadet Captain Akash K R won the Commandant’s Silver Medal and Chief of Army Staff Trophy presented by General K Sundarji, for standing first in Science stream with highest Final Grade Point Average (FGPA). Company Quarter Master Sergeant Aditya Neekhara got the Commandant’s Silver Medal and the Admiral’s Trophy presented by Admiral Sureesh Mehta, for standing first in Computer Science stream with highest FGPA. Squadron Cadet Captain Devender Kumar received the Commandant’s Silver Medal and the Chief of Air Staff Trophy presented by Air Chief Marshal N C Suri, for standing first in Arts stream with highest FGPA. Battalion Cadet Captain Akash K R also won the Chief of Naval Staff Trophy presented by Admiral O S Dawson, for standing first amongst all the three streams.

Rear Admiral SK Grewal, VSM Deputy Commandant and Chief Instructor presented the Vote of Thanks on the occasion. Commandant Addresses parents, guardians:

In an unprecedented gesture, NDA Commandant Air Marshal Kler addressed the parents and guardians of the graduating cadets after the convocation ceremony. “We (all instructors) share the joy in seeing these children become the young leaders and enter the noblest profession. Soldiers harbour dreams, even if those dreams are foolish, we harbour them. These children will walk the areas where the legends have walked. Parents, please remember that sovereignty of the nation is not just the domain of the soldiers, it is your domain also, for your children and their future generations too. Now, besides being your children, they are of the nation now, and the 1.3 billion will look up to them.”

