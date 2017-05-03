Be polite, present new image of BJP before people: Amit Shah tells workers

BJP President Amit Shah with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya in Lucknow on Tuesday. Vishal Srivastav BJP President Amit Shah with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya in Lucknow on Tuesday. Vishal Srivastav

BJP national president Amit Shah on Tuesday asked party workers, ministers, MPs as well as MLAs to be polite and present a new image of the party before the masses. This comes a day after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asked the cadres that they should not take law in their hands and change their mindset, as BJP is now in power.

Addressing the concluding session of BJP’s two-day state executive, Shah said: “With the victory, our workers should be polite and also have to be answerable.” Maintaining that BJP workers were not like those of SP and BSP, he added: “We are BJP workers. Power for us is not to create personal influence… party workers will work as per the party’s culture…”

“The people have given us such a mandate not to change the condition of the BJP and its workers. The mandate is to change the condition of the people,” Shah said.

He went on to tell party workers that they should not take rest even after the victory in the elections. “The workers have the responsibility to stablise the party at every booth, strengthen the organisation and associate those people with the party who do not support BJP. If BJP becomes strong at another 80,000 booths, no one will be able to defeat the party in UP in the future,” claimed Shah.

He added that SP and BSP governments, in the last 15 years, had “disturbed” the administration. “Workers of SP and BSP had indulged in hooliganism and corruption had prevailed all around,” he said.

“BJP workers will work with politeness to change the condition of the poor, farmers, youths, backwards and Dalits… Ministers, MPs and MLAs have the responsibility of developing an image that BJP rule means government of those people who are polite, who run the administration with transparency and who are concerned for poor, backwards, Dalits,” Shah said.

Praising the Adityanath government, he said: “The Yogi-led government will run just like the Modi government… People across the country have faith that the government in UP will run very well under Yogi’s leadership. If all the 105 schemes being run by the Modi government are implemented in UP at the ground level, the state will get a complete a makeover.”

Lauding the hard work of party workers, Shah said: “It is due to their toil that BJP, which started as a 10-member party, now has 11 crore members, and is the largest political party in the world… It is because of the hardwork of the workers that the party has formed government on its own strength in 14 states, while it shares power with allies in three states.”

He added that at present, BJP has 1,387 MLAs in different state assemblies, 282 MPs in the Lok Sabha and rules 17 states — covering 70 per cent of the total population and 60 per cent of the land area.

Earlier in the day, as it was Shah’s first visit to Lucknow after the party formed the government in Uttar Pradesh, the entire Cabinet — led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath — welcomed the party president at the airport.

Outside the airport, hundreds of BJP workers had lined up along the route from the airport to Kanpur Road with flowers.

