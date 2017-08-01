Be harsh in cases of crime against women on social media: Ravi Shankar Prasad to IPS officers

IT and law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. (File Photo) IT and law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. (File Photo)

Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Tuesday asked law enforcement officials to be “very harsh” in dealing with cases of abuse and offence against women on social media.

The IT and law minister also said that the government would ask firmly all social media platform to follow Indian laws specially in issues related to women. Addressing a conference of superintendents of police and commandants of central armed police forces in New Delhi, the minister said, “I have to make one request to all of you. In case of offence against women, abuse in social media, become very harsh. We are doing our best. Large number of sites have been blocked.”

“I have taken a meeting very recently. We are going to sensitise all the social media platforms. Indian laws are required to be followed. This is a very firm message we are going to convey at least as far as women related issues are concerned,” Prasad said. He said that the government has come up with a system of panic button on cell phones for protecting women.

Prasad said that to block child pornography his ministry has already taken measures in coordination with Interpol. The minister also urged IPS officers to use social media to communicate right information to public and dispel immediately rumours intended to disturb peace. He also asked IPS officers to adopt digital technologies for efficient governance.

Prasad said that the government is working to link driving licences with Aadhaar to check duplicate licences. He asked officers to train their sub-ordinates to accept driving licences saved in digital form in mobile phones. “Today a motor vehicle driver can keep licence in digital form. Digital form means in his mobile phone. As an SP, you have to educate your darogas (inspectors) if they stop someone midway and ask for a licence, they should accept digital licence,” Prasad said.

The minister said that he received a complaint from a motor vehicle owner that he was fined by policemen even after showing licence in digital format. He, however, cautioned police officers from using finger print and iris scans for ordinary policing.

