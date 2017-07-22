Be fully prepared: IAF officer to personnel

Air Marshal R K Dhir (left) Air Marshal R K Dhir (left)

Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief (AOC-in-C) of the South Western Air Command, Air Marshal R K Dhir, visited the strategically important Air Force Station Pune and asked the personnel to be “fully prepared for the future”, as he reviewed the security and operational preparedness of the base on Friday.

Dhir was received by Air Commodore KV Surendran Nair, Air Officer Commanding of the Air Force Station, Pune. A press release issued through the Defence PRO on Friday said, “AOC-in-C reviewed security and operational preparedness at the base and complimented the personnel for their combat readiness. He urged them to be fully prepared for future. He also flew an operational sortie on Sukhoi 30 MKI with Wing Commander Tarun Gupta.”

Dhir was briefed that Indian Air Force lays special emphasis to modern briefing and de-briefing tools to thwart any misadventures by its adversaries.

Air Force Station Pune, which is one of the strategically important bases of the Indian Air Force, currently comprises two squadrons of India’s frontline fighter jets Sukhoi 30 MKI — the 20 Squadron also known as Lightnings and 30 Squadron also known as Rhinos.

