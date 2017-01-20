Be cautious on Muslim quota: Asaduddin Owaisi to Telangana CM 

Asaduddin Owaisi cautioned the Telangana CM against moving in a hurry. (File Photo) Asaduddin Owaisi cautioned the Telangana CM against moving in a hurry. (File Photo)

AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi on Thursday asked Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to exercise caution while increasing Muslim reservation to 12 per cent as it may give rise to legal complications and cause Muslims to lose the existing 4 per cent quota.

The CM had said in the Assembly on Wednesday that the government would introduce the Muslim reservation Bill in the budget session. He had said that the reservation was being extended based on socio-economic conditions of Muslims and not on the basis of religion.

Welcoming the announcement, Owaisi cautioned the CM against moving in a hurry. “I request the CM to be cautious. If the Telangana government’s proposal to increase Muslim reservation to 12 per cent gets caught up in courts, Muslims may lose even the existing 4 per cent,” he said.

BJP floor leader G Kishan Reddy also objected to religion-based quota and described the government’s proposal as unconstitutional. “The HC had already struck down the 4 per cent quota but the previous government approached the SC, which gave an interim order to implement the quota till the final judgment. The matter is subjudice, so how can the government talk of quotas now?” he said.