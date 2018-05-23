Be alert, create awareness about Nipah virus: Rajasthan govt ask officials

Nipah virus has so far claimed 10 lives in Kozhikode and Malappuram districts in north Kerala . (PTI Photo) Nipah virus has so far claimed 10 lives in Kozhikode and Malappuram districts in north Kerala . (PTI Photo)

In the wake of deaths from Nipah virus in Kerala, Rajasthan government on Wednesday gave directions to officials to take precautionary measures to check the spread of virus in the state. Health Minister Kalicharan Saraf said that many people of the state live in Kerala and they often visit Rajasthan therefore “there is a need to remain alert and create public awareness on the issue.”

He asked officials to make necessary arrangements for checking the spread of the virus in the state. Nipah virus has so far claimed 10 lives in Kozhikode and Malappuram districts in north Kerala while two more persons who died of high fever are suspected to have contracted the virus.

Meanwhile, Kerala government on Wednesday asked travellers to avoid visiting four northern districts of the state — Kozhikode, Malappuram, Wayanad and Kannur. In an advisory issued by Health Secretary Rajeev Sadanandan, it was stated that travelling to any part of Kerala was safe. But if travellers wished to be extra cautious, they may avoid the four districts, it said.

The natural host of the Nipah virus (NiV) virus are fruit bats of the Pteropodidae family, Pteropus genus. There is no vaccination for the virus which has a mortality rate of 70 per cent.

