Bawana bypoll result: AAP has mammoth lead over Congress, BJP in third spot

CM Arvind Kejriwal during a rally in Bawana. Express photo by Gajendra Yadav

The Aam Aadmi Party has a massive lead over the Congress in the Bawana Assembly constituency after 19 rounds of vote count on Monday. AAP candidate Ram Chander is leading followed by Congress’ Surender Kumar and BJP candidate Ved Prakash. The bypoll was necessitated by Prakash, who was the sitting AAP MLA from Bawana, crossing over to the BJP.

After 19 rounds, the AAP has a 17000-vote lead over the Congress with a vote-share of 45%. The BJP, which had won the Municipal Corporation elections in the city in April, is in third spot. This victory will be sweet for the AAP which was trounced in the Punjab and Goa elections followed by defeat in the MCD election.

A victory in the election for the Congress would have been its entry into the Assembly after it drew a blank in the Assembly election two years ago. On their part, the Delhi BJP, led by Manoj Tiwari, had attempted to woo the Purvanchal voters in the Bawana constituency.

Bawana, located in northwest Delhi, is a big constituency with ample share of both rural and urban voters. There are a large number of migrant labourers staying in numerous JJ clusters. In 2015, it was one of the 67 seats won by the AAP in a landslide victory.

