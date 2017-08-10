Bawana bypoll: 21 LJP leaders join Congress

Latest News
Congress spokesperson Sharmishtha Mukherjee said, “These leaders are feeling suffocated under the LJP and the BJP and they strongly believe in the policies and programmes of the Congress.”

Published:August 10, 2017
Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken.
With 21 leaders from the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) from Bawana — an influential party in the area — joining the Congress on Wednesday, just ahead of the August 23 bypoll, the party is hoping to revive their fortune in the area, where they were almost uncontested for 15 years. Congress spokesperson Sharmishtha Mukherjee said, “These leaders are feeling suffocated under the LJP and the BJP and they strongly believe in the policies and programmes of the Congress.” LJP chief Ram Vilas Paswan is a Union minister in the NDA government.

The LJP leaders who joined the Delhi Congress include Bhai Kalimulla (Delhi pradesh secretary of the LJP), Zafir Bhai (district president, Bawana) and Rahmat Ali (youth wing secretary, Bawana). ENS

