Bawana bypoll: 21 LJP leaders join Congress

Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken. (File Photo) Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken. (File Photo)

Related News Congress’s Surender Kumar files nomination for Bawana bypoll

With 21 leaders from the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) from Bawana — an influential party in the area — joining the Congress on Wednesday, just ahead of the August 23 bypoll, the party is hoping to revive their fortune in the area, where they were almost uncontested for 15 years. Congress spokesperson Sharmishtha Mukherjee said, “These leaders are feeling suffocated under the LJP and the BJP and they strongly believe in the policies and programmes of the Congress.” LJP chief Ram Vilas Paswan is a Union minister in the NDA government.

The LJP leaders who joined the Delhi Congress include Bhai Kalimulla (Delhi pradesh secretary of the LJP), Zafir Bhai (district president, Bawana) and Rahmat Ali (youth wing secretary, Bawana). ENS

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App