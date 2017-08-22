Bawana by-election: BJP says the vote will be for Delhi, and for PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI Photo)

On Sunday, a sea of orange greeted residents at Bawana as the BJP put all its weight to woo voters — with padyatras, door-to-door campaigns and large sabhas — on the last weekend before the Bawana bypoll. BJP heavyweights MP Udit Raj, Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari and Haryana cabinet minister Captain Abhimanyu were among those who arrived to campaign at Bawana on Sunday, which the party statement described as a “more intense campaign”.

The stakes for the BJP are clear — it hopes to build on the momentum from the MCD poll victory and take a small step towards countering AAP’s brute majority in the assembly by winning Bawana. Their campaign strategy, party leaders explained, was to focus on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

At the tehsil ground in Auchandi on Sunday, saffron flags and caps dominated as residents gathered for the BJP’s sabha. One after the other, party leaders spoke about how the elections were a matter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “aan, baan, shaan” and attacked the AAP government. Captain Abhimanyu said, “People of Delhi are watching closely whether the path chosen at Rajouri Garden would be followed in Bawana. Don’t waste your votes, they determine your destiny, and Bawana’s votes will determine the destiny of Delhi.” District BJP President Neeldaman Khatri added, “Ye chunav sirf ek vidhan sabha ka nahi hai; ye chunav poori Dilli ke faisla ka hai.”

Reiterating that this was an election of Modi’s “aan baan shaan”, SDMC Mayor Kamaljeet Sehrawat, said, “This is an election between those who believe that ‘desh ke tukde honge Insha Allah’ and those who have given everything for the country.

Make your choice.” Jat leader Chand Ram also said the bypoll was a matter of the PM’s pride, “If we lose this seat, people will say Modiji could not win one seat. The media will question whether his magic is over. We cannot allow this,” he said, as people cheered in unison. For many in the audience, too, the elections were more about Modi than local issues. “He is doing good work for our country, he should be given a chance,” said Nandlal, a supporter.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App