Battling dirty air: Khattar, Kejriwal promise to prevent smog repeat

Haryana and Delhi Chief Ministers on Wednesday agreed on several measures to prevent recurrence of heavy smog in the National Capital Region (NCR) in the winter of 2018, according to a joint statement issued by both after a meeting at Khattar’s residence on Wednesday.

The meeting was convened to discuss the issues of stubble burning and vehicular pollution. During the meeting, Khattar raised long pending issues concerning roads and water between the two governments and asked Kejriwal to direct the departments concerned to take quick action on these issues.

After the meeting, the Haryana government said Kejriwal, based on the suggestion of Khattar, has agreed to develop an elevated road link from Ashram Chowk to Badarpur and automation of tax collection at the entry point into Delhi from Gurgaon on NH-48 to prevent traffic congestion.

According to the Haryana government press release, Kejriwal said he would take personal interest in getting these works executed on a priority basis. Khattar also raised the issue of pending construction of Delhi’s portion of the road linking Northern Peripheral Road (NPR) in Gurgaon with Dwarka. Completion of this road will provide an alternative route to traffic from Delhi bound for Manesar, Rewari, Jaipur and beyond on NH-8 and thus will ease traffic congestion on NH-8. Linking MG road with Nelson Mandela T-point near Vasant Kunj flyover was also discussed. Haryana requested expeditious implementation of the already approved linkage.

Later, Khattar and Kejriwal addressed the media together, but after their brief comments, both leaders left without replying any questions. Kejriwal stressed the need to expeditious work on the Dwaraka Bypass adding that currently there was only one road between Delhi and Gurgaon.

“The territories of Haryana and Delhi may be different but nobody has control over the winds. The pollution has spread (in the air) and winds go from this side to that. We all have to find out its solution,” said Kejriwal.

He added: “As Delhi Chief Minister, I have concerns about the health of Delhi people, so I sought time from Haryana Chief Minister because satellite images show lot of pollution spread in Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.”

Terming the meeting with Khattar “very meaningful”, Kejriwal said that they discussed issues ranging from crop burning to vehicular pollution and under-construction bypasses to vehicles of CNG.

Khattar stressed the need for inter-state CNG buses. “We will introduce 500 CNG fitted buses for Gurgaon. We are very concerned about the construction of KMP. It will be ready by March 31 (2018),” he added. The 135-km Western Peripheral Expressway is also known as Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway.

