Battling dirty air: Call meeting of all chief ministers, says Capt Amarinder Singh to PM Modi

A DAY after Delhi Chief Minister (CM) Arvind Kejriwal wrote to his counterparts in Punjab and Haryana regarding a joint discussion on stubble burning, Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh put the ball in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s court by urging him to convene a meeting of CMs on the issue.

In a letter to the PM, Amarinder has requested him to convene a meeting of Chief Ministers of the affected States along with the Union Ministers for Agriculture, Food and Environment on the issue, said a statement issued by the government Thursday.

Also, Amarinder reiterated his request, which he had raised in July, seeking Modi’s intervention to curb the problem of paddy straw burning by providing a bonus of Rs 100 per quintal as incentive to compensate the farmers to manage the crop residue scientifically. The statement quoted Amarinder as saying: “Most of north India, including the national capital New Delhi, is currently in the throes of a pollution crisis, induced largely by burning of paddy straw in the paddy-growing areas of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. The higher courts of the country and the National Green Tribunal have also taken cognizance of the matter. However, what is probably not being understood in proper perspective is that a problem which is essentially scientific and economic cannot be tackled through other means, including coercion.”

He said, “Scientific management and disposal of paddy straw entails significant cost for the farmer and he naturally prefers the cheaper and easy solution of burning the crop residue. At present, there are no technical or biological systems for managing this farm operation that are economically attractive to the farmer.”

He called upon the PM to get the matter examined on priority and announce a compensation of cost management of crop residue at Rs 100 per quintal on wheat (above MSP), and later for paddy to incentivise farmers not to burn their crop residue.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App