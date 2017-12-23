Bathinda thermal plant closure: Staff hold rally in protest, SAD & AAP lend support

Employees protest in Bathinda on Friday. Gurmeet Singh Employees protest in Bathinda on Friday. Gurmeet Singh

Guru Nanak Dev Thermal Plant (GNDTP) Employees Federation organised a gate rally Friday to protest the closure of Bathinda thermal plant from January 1, 2018. Employees maintained that closure of the thermal plant was uncalled for and they stated that local MLA and Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badalwas to be blamed largely for the same as he could not present a case regarding his own constituency. Apart from this, the employees also got support from SAD and AAP leaders.

Meanwhile, SAD also announced a dharna in Bathinda on December 25 against the closure of the plant. AAP leaders condemned the the government’s move but did not not announce any protest program. Meanwhile, local AAP leader stated that the party was with the employees and they would support them wherever needed. “Manpreet Badal was to be blamed for this. He was the member of a sub-committee which was to decide on theclosure of thermals and he did not even lodge his protest before the committee. This shows his concern for the area,” said Garg.

