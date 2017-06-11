Bathinda lynching: Cops book 13 villagers

The Bathinda police Saturday named as many as 13 persons, including Bhagiwander sarpanch Charnjeet Kaur and her son Amarinder Singh Raju, in connection with the case in which alleged drug peddler Vinod Kumar was lynched on Thursday.

Body of Vinod, which was preserved in a freezer as his family demanded naming Raju and others in the murder case, was cremated on Saturday evening by his family.

Vinod’s father Vijay Kumar, facing a drug case and lodged in jail, visited the house at Lelewala road in Talwandi Sabo for about an hour after he was given the permission by the jail authorities.

“My father came at 10:30 am and was taken back at 11:30 am,” said Vinod’s brother Kuldeep Kumar.

“My brother was cremated only after police named Raju, her mother and other persons in the case,” said Kuldeep, on whose statement the 13 persons were named in the murder case.

Besides Sarpanch Charanjeet Kaur and her son Raju, a woman from the village Mandeep Kaur Brar and 10 others have been named in the case.

In his complaint, Kuldeep, who says he is in fodder business, alleged that accused took away his brother Vinod in a trolley and dumped him in Bhagiwander village common point after inflicting sharp-edged weapon injuries.

Kulpeep alleged that Mandeep Kaur and other accused did not allow his brother Vinod to be taken for treatment even as an ambulance had arrived in the village.

