Bathinda blast: Two turbaned men at site were Congress workers, says Maur DSP

Police had released a CCTV footage of two turbaned men and asked people to identify them as no arrests have been made in the Maur blast case yet. Police had released a CCTV footage of two turbaned men and asked people to identify them as no arrests have been made in the Maur blast case yet.

THE TWO men who attended the programe in support of the Congress candidate in Maur, on January 31, the day of the blast, had been identified, said Maur DSP Davinder Singh Sunday. He said they were Congress workers of Khokar village in Maur and were identified after CCTV footage was released. Rachpal Singh, SHO Sadar of Maur Mandi, said, “Our aim was to identify them. They were not suspects.” When asked about the probe, he said, “The case is being investigated and we are yet to reach any conclusion.”

Police had released a CCTV footage of two turbaned men and asked people to identify them as no arrests have been made in the Maur blast case yet. The stills and a 49-second video of the footage were taken from a shop, RK Enterprises, where a programme in support of Congress candidate Harminder Jassi had been organised. “In the CCTV footage, we saw many people present at the programme, but we could not identify the two turbaned men wearing shawls. So, we circulated their stills and video in social media to identify the two men,” said the DSP. The persons in the CCTV footage had to be identified to find out whether there was any outsider during the blast, he added.

Police sources revealed that both men had left the market around 7.30 pm while the blast took place about an hour later. Even in the footage, they were seen drinking tea in a hurry. Sources revealed that a few men have told police that they had seen two turbaned men sitting inside a car that was abandoned later. Sources added that the footage also showed that 13-year-old Saurav Singla, one of the six killed in the blast, was seen standing near the two.

Meanwhile, police have filed an FIR against unidentified people under sections 302, 307 and explosives Act late on January 31 and the same night, the CIA branch of Bathinda went to the house of Kulvir Singh at Dashmesh Nagar in Maur Mandi, but he was not home. His mobile is in the custody of the CIA branch. Kulvir’s relative Gursharan Singh, who had been taken away by police to find out about Kulvir, was sent home after three days when Kulvir’s parents protested.

Claiming that their son was innocent, Kulvir’s parents alleged that police were harassing them. Kulvir had been charged with unlawful activities in 2009 and acquitted in 2013. About Kulvir, the DSP said, “We have not arrested anyone and we have not named anyone in the FIR.”