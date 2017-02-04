Bathinda blast: Suspect’s relative called for probe, kin allege harassment

Rajinder Kaur, the mother of suspect Kulvir Singh, in Bathinda. (Source: Gurmeet Singh) Rajinder Kaur, the mother of suspect Kulvir Singh, in Bathinda. (Source: Gurmeet Singh)

BATHINDA POLICE have called one Gursharan Singh alias Ginny for investigation in connection with the Maur blast which killed six people and injured 13. To this, family members of Gursharan have objected, saying police were harassing them. Police had gone to pick one suspect, Kulvir Singh, living in Dashmesh Nagar in the Maur area, but he was missing and hence they brought Gursharan – his relative – to know the whereabouts of Kulvir. Rajinder Kaur, Kulvir’s mother, said, “Police came to our house on the midnight of January 31, a few hours after the blast and as my son was away to nearby Kotli village, they took my grandson Gursharan along and till date, they have not sent him back home.”

Seven FIRs had been filed against Kulvir in 2009 for charges of unlawful activities, conspiracy to carry out bomb blasts and being involved in a brawl between Dera premises and Sikhs.

Kulvir’s brother Satvir said, “Though he has been acquitted of all the charges, police time and again call him whenever any crime happens in the area. Earlier, too, fake cases had been lodged against him and this is the reason he was acquitted in 2013 and now again, police want to blame Kulvir for this incident in which he has no role at all.” He added, “My brother had gone to nearby Kotli village for some work on January 31 and he slept there only because he got late. But, when he got to know about police coming to his house, he ran away as he had suffered a lot because of fake cases against him earlier also.”

Kulvir’s wife Satnam Kaur said, “We remained quiet for two days as we hoped that police would send Gursharan back, but today is the third day and hence we came out to tell our version. Otherwise, the entire Maur Mandi will become our enemy.”

The family has also sent a memorandum to Bathinda SSP and the human rights commission. SSP Bathinda Swapan Sharma said, “We called Gursharan to know the whereabouts of Kulvir as the latter’s movements were suspicious as per our investigation. We have not booked anyone as of now. Kulvir already has cases from the past.”