Bathinda blast probe: Police to get arrest warrant for one

At the site of the blast in Bathinda on Tuesday. Express photo At the site of the blast in Bathinda on Tuesday. Express photo

PUNJAB police are set to get an arrest warrant issued for Kulbir Singh, a resident of Maur Mandi and one of the suspects in the January 31 twin blasts at Maur Mandi that killed six persons. Sources said the police were monitoring a few more suspects.

A senior police officer involved in the ongoing investigation, said the blast had the “hallmark of Babbar Khalsa” as blasts of similar nature were carried out by the banned terrorist organisation when Punjab was in the grip of terrorism. The officer said while forensic reports were awaited, the spot inspection and parts of objects recovered from the site suggested that a highly combustible material, most likely ammonium nitrate, could have been used in the blast.

“Although things will become clearer in forensic reports only, it looks like plastic explosive was not used. The blast was meticulously planned and it would have taken 15-20 days to carry it out,” said the officer.

He maintained that the Congress nominee from Maur Mandi, Harminder Singh Jassi, was the target and added that police were probing the case from a number of angles.

Police are yet to find details about the car used in the blast. The Maruti 800 had a fake registration number.

“We will get an arrest warrant issued against Kulbir Singh as he is not joining the investigation,” said Bathinda SSP Swapan Sharma. Asked if police were able to determine any motive, he said: “It (blast) was aimed at creating panic.”

Rajinder Kaur, Kulvir’s mother, said, “Police are trying to implicate my son in a false case. He has nothing to do with the incident. After hearing the news, he fled in fear and we don’t know about his whereabouts.”