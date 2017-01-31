Bathinda: At least 3 dead in car blast at Maur Mandi, says police

At least three people were killed in a car blast on Tuesday at Bathinda’s Maur Mandi, said Bathinda Deputy Commissioner Ghanshyam Thori. Those killed include two adults and a boy. Their identity has not been ascertained yet. It is not known what led to the incident, he said.

According to reports, a Maruti Alto car with number plate PB-05 C8973 was badly burnt in the incident. Senior police officers have reached the spot and are investigating the incident.

The incident came days before polling in the assembly elections, slated for February 4. The blast reportedly took place close to where Congress candidate Harminder Jassi was addressing a gathering at that time. They were rushed to hospitals in Maur Mandi and Bathinda.

Further details awaited.

(With inputs from PTI and IANS)

