Batamaloo killing: Opened fire to prevent rifle snatching, says BSF

During the shutdown in Srinagar on Sunday to protest the Batamaloo firing. Shuaib Masoodi During the shutdown in Srinagar on Sunday to protest the Batamaloo firing. Shuaib Masoodi

A day after a 22-year-old civilian was killed in Batamaloo, the BSF on Sunday admitted to the killing while claiming that they fired to “prevent rifle snatching”. The J&K Police have already registered an FIR in the case. Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, meanwhile, termed the killing “unfortunate” and asked security forces to exercise restraint.

On Saturday evening, a 22-year-old street vendor Sajad Ahmad Sheikh was killed when BSF personnel opened fire in Srinagar’s Batamaloo neighbourhood. “An internal inquiry into the allegations of the firing, which led to death of Sajad has prima facie revealed that our men opened fired in Batamaloo leading to an unfortunate death of the youth. The intention of our jawans was not to kill anyone but (they) fired in a bid to prevent snatching of a rifle as attempted by the youth,” a local news agency quoted a BSF spokesman as saying.

An official release by the state government said: “Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has expressed deep anguish over the unfortunate death of a youth in Batamaloo late last night.”

“The Chief Minister directed the security forces to exercise maximum restraint while performing their duties in provocative situations and follow strictly the laid down SOPs in such cases,” it added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now