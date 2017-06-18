Woman employee of insurance company alleges rape

A woman employee of a private insurance company was allegedly raped by her branch manager here, police said today. The woman lodged a complaint with the senior superintendent of police in Batala on April 24 saying she was working in the company since 2013.

She alleged that the branch manager, a resident of Basant Vihar in Ambala, Haryana, used to ask her to accompany him in official meetings in other cities where he raped her on many occasions and threatened to kill her if she narrated the incident to anyone.

She further alleged that he also threatened her brother over phone when he came to know about the rape. On her complaint, DSP City Sucha Singh conducted a probe after which a case of rape and criminal intimidation was registered against the accused, Sunil, who was said to be absconding.

