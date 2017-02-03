Bastar top cop who went after activists, journalists asked by govt to go on leave

IGP S R P Kalluri IGP S R P Kalluri

CLOSE ON the heels of a National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) hearing on January 30, and the controversy surrounding the recent attack on the home of activist Bela Bhatia, the Chhattisgarh government has asked controversial Bastar IG SRP Kalluri to go on “medical leave”.

While the state government has attempted a facesaver, claiming that Kalluri had asked for leave on health grounds, the IG said he was “under orders to proceed on leave”. During his tenure, Kalluri has repeatedly been accused of human rights excesses, and the abuse and intimidation of researchers, journalists and academics who sought to question the police narrative in many cases.

On Thursday evening, the state government issued two orders, the first granting leave to Kalluri for a period of 90 days, beginning February 1, on health grounds. The second order stated that P Sundar Raj, a 2003-batch IPS officer would handle his charge in his absence.

Kalluri, however, put out a message on WhatsApp that read: “Dear friends, I am under orders to proceed on leave for unspecified duration. I am extremely grateful for the support you have extended to me.”

Responding to a query by The Indian Express over WhatsApp on whether the government asked him to proceed on leave, Kalluri responded: “I will abide by whatever government asks me to do. Otherwise I am fine…” Senior police officers said it was clear for the moment that Kalluri would not return to Bastar once the 90-day period ends. “He was asked to apply for leave,” said a senior officer.

The wheels were set in motion for Kalluri’s exit from Bastar on February 1, when Sundar Raj, said to be an officer who “is polite, works by the book, and has previous SP experience in Bastar” was appointed DIG (Dantewada range), but with the caveat that his jurisdiction would be all seven districts of Bastar.

The decision to ask Kalluri to proceed on leave comes three days after a marathon hearing in front of the NHRC, for which the IG himself was meant to go. The NHRC had issued summons to the Chief Secretary and Kalluri on November 17, asking them to appear in a fortnight. The summons was harshly worded, with the Commission noting that an FIR of murder against academic Nandini Sundar and Archana Vijay seemed to be motivated, and in “line with earlier acts of hostility” by the police.

Three days before the hearing on November 30, however, Kalluri suffered a medical emergency and was shifted to Care Hospitals in Vishakhapatnam, where he was treated for ailments in the heart and kidneys. He returned to his charge after over a month, and even as the Commission kept forwarding the date of hearing, the IG wrote to NHRC saying that he would not be able to appear before the end of February.

Sources in the state government told The Indian Express that in the hearing that took place for two hours, Chhattisgarh was pulled up by a bench headed by NHRC chairperson HL Dattu for its record on human rights, and the behaviour of the district police.

Sources said the Commission has even asked for the state to look into the creation of a committees for Bastar as well as at a state level on rights violations, and has asked for a reply in a week. “There was a clear message that the conduct of the Bastar police was unacceptable,” one officer said.

Multiple sources in Raipur and Bastar confirmed that the “nail in the coffin” was in the aftermath of the intimidation of activist Bhatia.

On January 23, a group of men entered her home in Bastar two days after she had assisted an NHRC team in recording the statements of rape victims in Bijapur, and had asked her to leave the region or face dire consequences.

In the days that followed, there were reports of abusive messages sent by the IG to activists and lawyers that contacted him asking about the welfare of Bhatia. On January 26, in an attempt to defuse the situation, Chief Minister Raman Singh met with Bhatia in Jagdalpur, with the government assuring the activist of safety and asking her to carry on her work in the area.

“But in the days after these meetings, organisations that back the police in Bastar like AGNI spoke out against the order, and continued to call Bhatia and other activists names on social media. They spoke against the government’s decision. In a rally in Narayanpur, AGNI and Kalluri shared the stage, with the former raising slogans asking for Bhatia to leave Bastar. At a time when the government wanted the situation to calm down given all the bad press, this was seen as a step too far, and in opposition to the publicly taken government stance,” said sources.

In one message on a WhatsApp group, IG Kalluri wrote, “Bela Bhatia wins.”

According to government figures, in 2016, during Kalluri’s tenure in Bastar, 135 Maoists were killed and 1,210 surrendered. These numbers, however, have been repeatedly called into question by human rights activists, with several allegations emerging of fake encounters over Kalluri’s two-and-a-half-year tenure.

The Indian Express had reported on January 30 that a screening and rehabilitation committee of the state government found that only three percent of surrenders qualified were eligible according to Union Home Ministry norms.

Further, the NHRC found that 16 women were prima facie victims of rape and sexual assault in Bijapur and Sukma between October 2015 and January 2016, with more victim statements to be recorded.

In the start of 2016, lawyers of the Jagdalpur Legal Aid Group and journalist Malini Subramaniam had also alleged harassment and intimidation at the hands of the police and a group called the Samajik Ekta Manch, forcing them to leave Bastar. The Manch eventually disbanded after media reports of its ties with the police, only for its members to create AGNI.