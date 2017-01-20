Bastar: Police help revive ‘haats’ shut due to Naxal violence

The rural ‘haats’ (weekly market) facing closure due to Naxal violence in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar district may soon get a new lease of life with police encouraging villagers to revive these local trade activities in remote pockets of the insurgency-hit region. As a part of the effort, a ‘haat-bazaar’ in Netanar village which was closed due to Naxal terror over a decade ago, was recently reopened with the joint initiative of police and villages, bringing a huge relief to the locals who were forced to walk long miles for buying daily provisions.

“We always wanted to restart the market here but fearing Maoist violence, which breaks out at any time in the area, local traders and villagers avoided it, Netanar’s sarpanch Sahadev Naag told PTI. Located in a sprawling forest of Darbha region, Netanar is around 40 kms from Jagdalpur district headquarters of Bastar (about 350 kms from Raipur). In view of the peace prevailing in the area for past few months and getting assurance of support from the district administration and police, the village decided to open the market last month.

Bastar Superintendent of Police R N Dash said they recently helped to reopen the Netanar weekly market and efforts are on to restart more such ‘haats’ in the district. The market is organised on every Tuesday and it is getting a good response as around 2,000-3,000 visitors are coming to it, Naag said. Local markets are a major source of employment and means of livelihood, besides a common place of gathering and socialising for the tribals.

After the Netanar ‘haat’ was shut down, the locals had to walk 8-10 kms to nearby village markets for procuring items of daily use or selling vegetables and other essentials, including minor forest produce, the sarpanch said. In 2011, six police personnel, including Darbha police station SHO, were killed in a Maoist ambush at the place which is very close to where the weekly market is being held. Notably, hundreds of such ‘haats’ — falling under the insurgency-hit areas of Bastar division — which earlier used to bustle with trade activities, lost shine in the aftermath of the Maoist violence and Salwa Judum militia clash.