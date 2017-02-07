Bastar IG SRP Kalluri attached to police headquarters, with no charge: Report

IGP S R P Kalluri IGP S R P Kalluri

Bastar IG SRP Kalluri is being attached with the Police Headquarters (PHQ) without any charge with immediate effect, ANI reported Tuesday. This comes a day after he returned to Bastar and placed a call to DGP A N Upadhyaya, asking for a fresh posting. Kalluri, accused of committing police excesses and intimidating researchers, activists and journalists, had been asked to go on medical leave by Chhattisgarh government.

The government, however, had issued a statement that the senior officer was on a medical leave for 90 days as he had to get a kidney transplant. Whereas, Kalluri had said,“he was under orders to go on leave”.

His leave had come after the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) had pulled up the Chhattisgarh government for human rights violation in the state. Kalluri had been repeatedly accused of misusing his authority and mistreating journalists and activists.

In November 2016, NHRC had issued summons to Kalluri in the case of a murder FIR against activists Nandini Sundar and Archana Vijay.

