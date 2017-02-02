Bastar IG SRP Kalluri to go on medical leave

Bastar IG S R P Kalluri has been repeatedly accused of human rights excesses, and mistreatment of journalists, researchers and activists. Bastar IG S R P Kalluri has been repeatedly accused of human rights excesses, and mistreatment of journalists, researchers and activists.

A day after P Sundar Raj was appointed DIG Dantewada range, Bastar IG SRP Kalluri is set to go on medical leave. Raj’s appointment order on Wednesday came with the clarification that all seven Bastar districts would be under his purview. Kalluri has been repeatedly accused of human rights excesses, and mistreatment of journalists, researchers and activists. On January 30, in a hearing Kalluri was meant to go for, DGP and CS Chhattisgarh appeared before the National Human Rights Commission.

Last November, Kalluri was issued stinging summons by the NHRC in the case of a murder FIR against activists Nandini Sundar and Archana Vijay. He, however, failed to appear before the commission citing medical complications. Kalluri was “seriously unwell” and was referred to a hospital in Visakhapatnam. In the same year, at the height of the student agitation at JNU Delhi, Kalluri claimed that the attack on tribal activist Soni Sori was a “conspiracy” and JNU student Umar Khalid could be part of the plot.

inputs from Dipankar Ghose

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd