Bastar IG Kalluri asks DGP for fresh posting

Three days after he was told by Chhattisgarh government to go on medical leave, Inspector General of Police SRP Kalluri returned to Bastar on Monday, and placed a call to DGP A N Upadhyaya, asking for a fresh posting.

The move puts the government in a tight spot, as it has tried to push the theory that Kalluri was being removed from Bastar for medical reasons, sanctioning him a 90-day leave, with CM Raman Singh saying on record that the senior officer needed to get a kidney transplant. Kalluri though had said that “he was under orders to go on leave”.

His leave from Bastar came at a time when the state government had been pulled up by the NHRC in a meeting on January 30 for human rights excesses.

Asked by The Indian Express to confirm these reports, of his return to Jagdalpur and his call placed to the DGP seeking a new posting as he needed no medical treatment for the moment, the IG replied to the message saying, “Yes.”

With no transfer orders issued thus far, a senior official said that he had not “officially rejoined work thus far”.