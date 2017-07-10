Basirhat communal violence: Amartya Sen expresses concern, wonders whether it was politically-motivated

The Comments from the Nobel Laureate came in the backdrop of communal frame ups in Basirhat areas in North 24 Parganas district over a blasphemous Facebook post. The Comments from the Nobel Laureate came in the backdrop of communal frame ups in Basirhat areas in North 24 Parganas district over a blasphemous Facebook post.

Nobel Laureate Amartya Sen on Monday expressed concern over communal violence in Basirhat in West Bengal and wondered whether such incident was politically-motivated. Speaking on the sidelines of an event in Kolkata, Sen told reporters, “We have to find out the reasons which led to the rise of communal flare-up in the state and whether it was politically-motivated. It has to be found out whether it has happened due to provocation. It is true that we are very worried about it.”

The Comments from the Nobel Laureate came in the backdrop of communal frame ups in Basirhat areas in North 24 Parganas district over a blasphemous Facebook post. Saying that West Bengal has a tradition of communal harmony where Hindus and Muslims live together, Sen said, “West Bengal has a tradition of communal harmony. Hindus and Muslims live together here for a long time. We have to think why such harmony among people is facing a challenge all of a sudden. There is no room for any disappointment that we cannot do anything about it. We need to think about ways to overcome these challenges.”

