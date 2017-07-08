Basirhat-Baduria violence: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to set up judicial inquiry to probe into riots

Basirhat-Baduria violence: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee called for a judicial inquiry into the riots. Basirhat-Baduria violence: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee called for a judicial inquiry into the riots.

Amid violence in West Bengal’s Basirhat and Baduria area, state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said the government will set up a judicial enquiry committee to probe into the riots. Violence had flared up in the area on Friday after a controversial Facebook post by a 17-year-old class X student. The boy was later arrested by police. Addressing the media on Saturday, Banerjee said that strict action will be taken against those responsible, adding that the state government has blacklisted two religious groups. The government will also set up an enquiry committee on Darjeeling violence, she said, accusing some BJP leaders from Delhi for instigating violence.

Fresh tension was reported in Basirhat area on Friday forcing police to lob tear gas shells and resort to baton charge even as the state government decided to ban some organisations for allegedly instigating people. In the face of communal violence, Superintendent of Police of North 24 Parganas district Bhaskar Mukherjee was removed from his post from Basirhat. C. Sudharkar Rao will join as the new Superintendent of Police in West Bengal. Besides, ten IPS officers have also been removed.

Meanwhile earlier today, BJP MPs Meenakshi Lekhi, Om Mathur and Satyapal Singh were detained after they forcefully tried to enter Basirhat, flouting section 144. The police arrested them and were taken to Kolkata Airport Police Station, PTI reported.

“Hum saansad hain pata hai aapko? Privilege motion aa jaayega to aap mar jaaoge (Do you know that I’m an MP? If we move the privilege motion, you’ll be finished), MP Om Mathur is heard saying to a police official, reported ANI .

Lekhi also enquired about the situation in Basirhat from the police and why were they restricted to go there? “We are MPs and only we three will go there. You accompany us,” she told. On Friday politicians from different parties were arrested when they tried to reach the violence-hit area. “They do not want us to visit those against whom having atrocities are being committed. One person has died. The government forcibly stopped us and then arrested us,” said BJP’s Rupa Ganguly. The leaders were later released.

BJP state president Dilip Ghosh said, “It was a pre-announced programme. Our leaders wanted to go violence-hit areas of Basirhat and talk to the affected people. However, the government stopped us and arrested our leaders. We strongly condemn this. Tomorrow, we will hold a protest rally in Kolkata and meet the Governor to demand the imposition of President’s Rule.” The BJP will submit a memorandum to the governor today.

