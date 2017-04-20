Congress leader Barkha Singh Shukla resigns, accuses Ajay Maken of harassing women workers

Barkha Shukla Singh. (File photo) Barkha Shukla Singh. (File photo)

Delhi Mahilla Congress president Barkha Singh Shukla became the third party leader to resign two days after Arvinder Singh Lovely and former Youth Congress leader Amit Malik abandoned ship to join the Bharatiya Janata Party. The string of resignations come close on the heels of the MCD elections in Delhi scheduled for April 23.

Barkha Singh reportedly resigned citing internal differences. In her resignation letter, she alleged that the party is suffering under the ineffective leadership of vice-president Rahul Gandhi, who is “mentally unfit” to be at the helm of things. She claimed this view is endorsed by many senior leaders within the grand old party.

“In the current organisation where I am myself unsafe then how will I empower women in that organisation and that is why I hereby resign from the post of President of Delhi Mahila Congress,” Shukla said in her resignation letter.

Shukla has also accused Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken of misbehaving with not only her but with several other Delhi Mahila Congress workers. “Ajay Maken, Rahul Gandhi’s nominee in the party, misbehaved, not only with me but also with several office bearers of Delhi Mahila Congress,” she said, adding, “When the same was brought to the notice of Mr Rahul Gandhi, our plea fell on deaf ears.” She alleged that one of them has even filed a police complaint against Maken and Shobha Oza for harassment.

Slamming Rahul Gandhi for not addressing issues within his own party, Shukla asked in the letter, “Why does Rahul Gandhi shy away from meeting party leaders who ask him questions ? He is only interested in meeting sycophants and not leaders who reason, question and ask.”

Here’s her full resignation letter:

With utmost regret I have to say that the Congress Party under the leadership of Mr Rahul Gandhi and Mr Ajay Maken have only used the issue of empowerment of women and women security to gather votes and it means nothing to them. Ajay Maken, Rahul Gandhi’s nominee in the party, misbehaved, not only with me but also with several office bearers of Delhi Mahila Congress, and when the same was brought to the notice of Mr Rahul Gandhi, our plea fell on deaf ears. More so on the first day of Navratra when scores of office bearers of Delhi Mahila Congress asssembeled outside Mr Rahul Gandhi’s residence to apprise him of the wrong doings of the Delhi Congress and Mahila Congress leadership, we were told by Rahul Gandhis office that they didnt care about any Navratra and we were asked to leave. It is because of this attitude of Rahul Gandhi and Ajay Maken that as many as 5 District Presidents and 75 Block Presidents resigned from the organisation. One of them has also filed a complaint of harrassment against Ajay Maken and Shobha Oza.

It is sheer hypocricy that when Vinay Katiyar makes absurd remarks about Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi’s office expects us to protest against the same, but when we complain of Ajay Maken abusing and threatening us, we are told by one gentleman in the same office by the name of Alankar Sawai that we should take up the same with Ajay Maken himself.

The one pertinent question we need to ask today is that why is Rahul Gandhi in hiding ? Why is he scared of meeting his own party members ? Several senior leaders have quit the party because of this very reason, Rahul Gandhi’s reluctance on addressing issues that exist within the organisation. Why does Rahul Gandhi shy away from meeting party leaders who ask him questions ? He is only interested in meeting sycophants and not leaders who reason, question and ask.

Senior most leaders of the party, I would not like to name anybody, are also of the view that Rahul Gandhi is mentally unfit to lead the party but choose not to say it because of reasons that are unknown to me.

I am a loyal soldier of the congress party and will continue to remain that, but in the current organisation where I am myself unsafe then how will I empower women in that organisation and that is why I hereby resign from the post of President of Delhi Mahila Congress.”

