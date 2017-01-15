Barkha Dutt quits NDTV after 21 years, likely to start own venture

Barkha Dutt Barkha Dutt

Senior journalist Barkha Dutt has resigned as Consulting Editor of NDTV. According to reports, she is likely to start her own venture. In an official statement issued, NDTV appreciated her long-time association with the channel and wished her all the best for her future.

“In 1995, Barkha Dutt joined NDTV straight out of college, and now, after 21 wonderful years together, Barkha has requested that she would like to explore some new opportunities, pursue other interests and work on her own ventures.

In all her years with NDTV, she has been hugely productive and has grown with the organisation, becoming an acclaimed, award-winning journalist of repute across India and many parts of the world. We are certain that Barkha will go from strength to strength and NDTV wishes her all the very best,” said the statement.

Dutt, who rose to prominence in journalism for her fearless coverage of Kargil war in 1999, has won many national and international awards, including the Padma Shri, India’s fourth highest civilian honour. However, her stint with NDTV was also marred by controversy as she figured in the controversial Radia tapes.

