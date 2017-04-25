Barkati Fatwa against PM: BJP threatens to move SC against Imam, TMC MP

The BJP’s Minority Morcha on Monday threatened to move the Supreme Court against Trinamool Congress MP Idris Ali and Shahi Imam of Tipu Sultan Mosque, Maulana Nurur Rehman Barkati, for issuing a fatwa against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On January 7, Barkati had issued a fatwa against the Prime Minister and offered a reward of Rs 25 lakh to anyone who would “cut off his beard, shave his head and smear him with black ink”.

The fatwa was issued at a meeting chaired by Idris Ali at the Kolkata Press Club.

Minority Morcha national secretary Arshad Alam on Monday said that despite lodging complaints at various police stations, the state government had not initiated any action against the Imam.

“We had lodged FIRs, and even moved the Calcutta High Court. No action has been taken against him for insulting the Prime Minister,” said Alam.

“If this continues, then we will be forced to move the Supreme Court against Barkati and Idris Ali,” he added.

First Published on: April 25, 2017 1:27 am