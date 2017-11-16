Bareilly woman was ill, did not die of starvation, says UP official

The Bareilly district administration that is probing if a 50-year-old woman had died of starvation on Tuesday said their preliminary findings did not indicate starvation. (Google Maps) The Bareilly district administration that is probing if a 50-year-old woman had died of starvation on Tuesday said their preliminary findings did not indicate starvation. (Google Maps)

The Bareilly district administration that is probing if a 50-year-old woman had died of starvation on Tuesday said their preliminary findings did not indicate starvation. An official on Wednesday said the woman was not well for the last few days.

On Wednesday, a team, including the district supply officer, the nayab tehsildar and the sub-divisional magistrate, recorded the statements of the family members of Sakeena, who died on Tuesday. The team spoke to her husband and two sons.

“A report has been prepared and sent to the district magistrate, Bareilly, Ragvendra Vikram Singh….We found out that the allegation that Sakeena’s death was from starvation is false,” said SDM, Meerganj, Ram Akshay.

“We also found out that Sakeena had Rs 4,572 in her bank account,” Ram Akshay said. “Local people informed (us) the woman was not well the last few days. We also found out that last month Sakeena had collected grains on her Antodaya card from a ration shop. She could not go this month because of her health.”

