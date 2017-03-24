Bareilly: Govt staff barred from wearing jeans, t-shirts at work

Government employees in the district have been asked not to wear jeans and t-shirts at work, while the hospital staff in Bareilly will have their day’s salary cut if they do not adhere to the dress code. “All government employees should come in formal dress only,” the order issued by District Magistrate Surendra Singh said and asked heads of all departments in the district to comply with it.

No employee will come in jeans or t-shirts in office. Instead, they should wear shirts and trousers, while women employees have been asked to wear sari or salwar suit, Singh said in the order. Following the District Magistrate’s order, the Chief Medical Officer issued another order saying, “Anyone coming to work without wearing formal dress will be marked absent and a day’s salary will be deducted.”

On Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Aditya Nath Yogi had banned the use of pan and tobacco products in schools, colleges, hospitals and other government buildings. He had also asked his ministerial colleagues to not use hooters and sirens on their four-wheelers, as it creates “noise pollution” and disturbs the public.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now