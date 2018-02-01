Bareilly DM’s Facebook post: UP govt seeks report from Divisional commissioner

Raghvendra Vikram Singh deleted his post and apologised, he said that his motive was to start an academic discussion referring to Muslims as “Muslim brothers”. (Source: Facebook) Raghvendra Vikram Singh deleted his post and apologised, he said that his motive was to start an academic discussion referring to Muslims as “Muslim brothers”. (Source: Facebook)

Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday sought a report from the Bareilly Divisional Commissioner over the now-deleted Facebook post of district magistrate Raghvendra Vikram Singh who had pointed to a “trend” of people entering Muslim localities and raising anti-Pakistan slogans.

“We have sought report from Commissioner Bareilly about the alleged post of Bareilly DM. Commissioner has been asked to give his report by tomorrow evening. Further action and decision would be on the basis of the report,” Deepak Trivedi, Additional Chief Secretary, Appointment and Personnel Department informed on Wednesday.

After the post went viral on social media, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Maurya had said that the district magistrate was speaking the language of a politician and had said that action would be taken against him.

Though later Singh deleted his post and apologised, he said that his motive was to start an academic discussion referring to Muslims as “Muslim brothers”.

