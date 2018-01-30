Bareilly DM deletes Facebook post on ‘growing trend of rallies in Muslim areas’

Bareilly District Magistrate Raghvendra Vikkram Singh (Source: Facebook) Bareilly District Magistrate Raghvendra Vikkram Singh (Source: Facebook)

Two days after his Facebook post on “a growing trend of entering Muslim areas and raising anti-Pakistan slogans,” Bareilly’s District Magistrate deleted the post from his account and said that his remarks had taken a “different turn.”

In an another Facebook post, Raghvendra Vikkram Singh wrote that his post was about the law and order situation during the Kanwar Yatra in Bareily. Adding that he intended to initiate an “academic discussion” with his post, the DM said,”While there is no doubt that Pakistan is our enemy, Muslims of India are our brothers, our blood. Our DNA is same.” He also added that ‘it is our duty to promote harmony and unity in society’.

Raghvendra Vikkram Singh’s Facebook post Raghvendra Vikkram Singh’s Facebook post

Earlier on January 28, he wrote, “Ajab riwaz ban gaya hai. Muslim mohallo mein julus le jaao aur Pakistan murdabad ke naare lagao. Kyun bhai, who Pakistani hai kya. Yehi yahan Bareily mein Khelam mein hua tha. Phir pathrav hua, mukadamme like gaye (A strange trend has started. Of carrying out a procession in Muslim dominated areas and raising anti-Pakistani slogans. Why, are they Pakistanis? The same thing happened in Bareilly’s Khailam. This was followed by stone-pelting and legal cases).” He later deleted the post.

While Singh did not name Kasganj in his post, it was assumed that he was reflecting on the recent communal clashes in the state. “The law and order situations that emerge in the state due to activities that take place without permission creates a lot of issues, also hinders development activities in the state,” said Singh, reported ANI, when questioned about his Facebook post.

Meanwhile, CM Yogi Adityanath sent out a stern warning to anti-social elements and said those spreading anarchy won’t be spared. The Central government has also asked the state authorities to submit a report about the incident.

Director General of Police OP Singh has said those behind the violence will be dealt with under the ambit of the National Security Act. Over 100 people have been sent to jail under various sections of the Indian Penal Code for their alleged role in the violence. Yesterday, the state government had also transferred Kasganj SP Sunil Kumar Singh to the police training school in Meerut.

