Bareilly death: Centre says woman received PDS foodgrain regularly

Mohammed Ishaaq, husband of Sakina, outside the family’s hutment. Express photo Mohammed Ishaaq, husband of Sakina, outside the family’s hutment. Express photo

The Centre Saturday said the woman who died recently in Bareilly district due to alleged starvation was an Antodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) card holder and had received the PDS foodgrain till October on a regular basis. The AAY cardholders are the poorest of the poor.

“In the case reported from Bareilly district of UP, the report from the state government indicates that the deceased was an AAY ration card holder and had received foodgrains till the month of October 2017 regularly,” the Union food ministry said in the statement. The state government report also indicates that the foodgrains for August and September 2017 had been taken by her husband without Aadhaar-based authentication and in October by herself after Aadhaar authentication, it added.

Stating that the Centre is fully aware of challenges in the transition to the point of sale-based Aadhaar authentication system in the public distribution system, the ministry said the states have been asked not to deny ration to the poor. “It has.. .issued clear instructions to ensure… no eligible beneficiary… should be deprived of entitled quantity of foodgrains for want of Aadhaar number or failure of biometric authentication.”

