Bareilly College: Uproar over prof comparison of RSS chief with terrorist

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. (Express archive photo) RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. (Express archive photo)

The ABVP, the RSS’s student wing, created ruckus at Bareilly College on Sunday after a retired professor of Benaras Hindu University allegedly compared RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to a terrorist during a seminar.

While the organisers and teachers objected to the comment made by guest speaker Chauthiram Yadav and demanded an apology, ABVP supporters allegedly damaged furniture. The college lodged a police complaint. Bareilly College invited the retired Hindi professor to a seminar to speak on the role of ‘IT in the development of Hindi’.

College principal Somesh Yadav said after the welcome speech, he left the auditorium. “The teachers and students told me the chief guest had compared the RSS chief to a terrorist. He made the comment, saying that on one hand, some people praise Mahatma Gandhi, on the other, they garland the statue of Nathuram Godse…. He said terrorists are trying to bring in Hinduism agenda in the country,” Yadav said.

