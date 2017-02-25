Bareilly-based Muslim organisation offers Rs 10 lakh for beheading Islamic scholar Tarek Fatah

Tarek Fatah. (Wikimedia) Tarek Fatah. (Wikimedia)

A Muslim organisation based out of Bareilly has offered a reward of Rs 10 lakh to whoever beheads Islamic scholar Tarek Fatah, the Hindustan Times reported on Saturday. The organisation, All-India Faisan-e-Madina Council, also demanded that Fatah’s show ‘Fatah Ka Fatwa’ which is being aired on a private news channel, be banned.

Moeen Siddique, the head of the council, told HT that Fatah wanted to create discord between Hindus and Muslim and was an agent of the enemies of both the religions. “Tarek Fatah is conspiring to disrupt harmony between Hindus and Muslims. He is as an agent of our enemies. He must be stopped at any cost and our organisation will pay Rs 10,00,786 to any person who will decapitate him,” he said, adding, “He and his programme are being funded by foreign enemies of our country and the government must initiate an inquiry against him.”

Siddique voiced his displeasure about Fatah’s program where the latter urges women to give up the burqa and brands triple talaq as ‘haram’, saying Muslims should not listen to these ideologies and instead, come up in arms against him.

The All-India Faisan-e-Madina Council is not the only organisation displeased with Tarek Fatah. Jamat Raza-e-Mustafa, another organisation, wrote a letter to President Pranab Mukherjee, saying that ‘fatwa’ is a religious edict and the word cannot be used frivolously. They also demanded a ban on the TV show.

Tarek Fatah is a Canadian liberal activist who speaks against Islamic fundamentalism. He is also the founder of the Muslim Canadian Congress. Fatah was recently hounded at the Jashn-e-Rekhta festival by a group of people who were attending the festival.

