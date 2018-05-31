Bareilly: 22-year-old accuses BJP MLA Kushagra Sagar of rape

BJP MLA Kushagara Sagar. (Source: Facebook) BJP MLA Kushagara Sagar. (Source: Facebook)

A 22-year-old woman has filed a complaint in Bareilly accusing ruling BJP MLA Kushagra Sagar, 26, of raping her. She has alleged Sagar sexually abused her from 2012 — when she was a minor — and 2014. Sagar, who is due to get married next month, had allegedly promised to marry her when she had lodged a complaint in 2014. He did not keep the promise and allegedly kept exploiting her sexually. Sagar denied the allegations calling them “a political conspiracy to end my budding political career”.

No case had been registered until Wednesday evening as the police said they were waiting for the woman to appear before Bareilly circle officer Neeti Dwivedi, who has been handed over the probe into the allegations. The woman met Bareilly SSP on Tuesday and handed over the complaint, which was forwarded to Dwivedi.“We are in touch with the complainant over phone since yesterday (Tuesday). She was told to visit me today (Wednesday) but is yet to come. We even went to her home, but her family said she had not there for five days. They claimed having no information about her whereabouts,’’ Dwivedi told The Indian Express.

The woman said she was going to meet Dwivedi. She added she worked at the house of Sagar, the MLA from Badaun’s Bisauli constituency, at Bareilly’s Greenpark. In her complaint, she accused Sagar of forcing her to go for an abortion. The woman said Sagar had promised to marry her “in a grand way” since he had become an MLA. “…when I asked him that why is he destroying my life on April 4… he sexually assaulted me. He forced me into unnatural sex. When I resisted, he beat up me and my mother…”

She alleged the MLA threatened her he would kill her family if she lodged a complaint. “…this is our government and you cannot do anything… I was scared till now and after gathering courage I am here to register the complaint. My dignity has been tarnished and no one is ready to marry me,” she said in her complaint.

Sagar claimed the woman accused him of rape after her mother, who used to work at his house as a maid, was caught stealing. “…after primary investigation, the police found the allegation to be false and the girl even filed an affidavit in this regard…” Sagar claimed he was at his uncle’s condolence meeting when the woman has alleged he assaulted her along with her mother on April 4. “On March 27, my uncle, Anil Kumar, who was a 1995 batch IPS officer of West Bengal cadre, died in Kolkata. On April 4, there was a condolence meeting at my place which was attended by several police officials including IG and ADG Bareilly. Everyone knows I was at my house the entire day.”

Sagar’s father, Yogendra, who was then BSP MLA from Badaun’s Bilsi, was accused of raping a 24-year-woman in 2008. He was accused of framing the alleged rape victim’s family in a false case to force them withdraw the case. The case is pending before a Badaun court. Yogendra, now 55, is out on bail.

