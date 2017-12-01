Barack Obama to address Delhi town hall today

Former US president Barack Obama (AP file photo) Former US president Barack Obama (AP file photo)

Former US president Barack Obama will today address a town hall in the national capital where he will interact with nearly 300 young leaders drawn from various parts of the country.

Obama, who arrived in India on Thursday, will also address the 15th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit. He is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This is Obama’s first visit to India after demitting office in January.

“The town hall will expand the conversation about what it means to be an active citizen and make an impact and how the Obama Foundation can support emerging leaders in this effort,” the Obama Foundation said in an update.

Meanwhile, a Delhi resident has urged the former US president to wear a face mask during his scheduled town hall meeting in the city. Data scientist Amrit Sharma, who made the request in an open letter to Obama, said doing so would help generate awareness and catalyse action on air pollution.

Delhi’s air quality remained in the “very poor” category for the seventh straight day on Thursday with the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recording an AQI (air quality index) of 360.

Sharma, who has also been invited to attend the interactive session with Obama at the town hall, said, “You are one the most photographed people on earth, but none of your photos could potentially save millions of lives yet.”

“I believe that if you wear a face mask while you are in Delhi and take a photo (of it), that alone could have such an impact,” Sharma wrote in the open letter to Obama.

With PTI inputs

