Barack Obama conducts town hall event, interacts with young leaders from across India

Former US President Barack Obama is conducting a town hall event in Delhi for the Obama Foundation, where he will interact with an estimated 280 young leaders from across India. “The Town Hall will expand the conversation about what it means to be an active citizen and make an impact and how the Obama Foundation can support emerging leaders in this effort,” Obama’s office said.

“We’ll also invite people across India to share their questions for President Obama online and anyone, anywhere can tune-in to watch the Town Hall live on Obama.org,” said an official statement on Obama Foundation’s website. The town hall can be streamed lived at Obama.org, on the Obama Foundation’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.

4.30 pm: Obama also talked about the role of mentorship. “I think part of the reason I consider the idea of mentorship important is the absence of mentors during my childhood… I can’t say I had someone who groomed me or took me under their wing.”

4.10 pm: Obama talks about the negative aspects of technology. “The dangers of technology are that it can isolate people,” he said.

4.03 pm: India and US have common set of goals, says Barack Obama.

4.00 pm: It is wonderful to be back in India, says Barack Obama.

