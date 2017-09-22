Barack Obama praises Mahatma Gandhi for driving out world’s most successful empire

During a Q&A session at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation’s event, Obama said, “About 40 percent of the country didn’t believe me — until I was gone, and then they believed me.” During a Q&A session at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation’s event, Obama said, “About 40 percent of the country didn’t believe me — until I was gone, and then they believed me.”

Former US President Barack Obama on Wednesday talked about Mahatma Gandhi at Goalkeepers 17, an event held in New York. Obama was there to talk about the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals and while calling out people to listen to stories related to them to develop empathy, he talked about India and Gandhi, according to TOI.

Saying that “Mobilizing movements starts with a story,” Obama said, “It was Gandhi’s understanding of India’s stories and traditions, his attention to the marginalised voices in Africa, that helped him gather a movement that drove out the world’s most successful empire.”

Saying that he received backlash for claiming that the United States could not address the global issue alone, Obama said, “I take great pride in what the US can do. But if we are talking about climate change or global migration spurred on by drought or famine or ethnic conflicts, we are not going to be able to solve those things by ourselves. It doesn’t make you less patriotic to believe that. You just have to have some sense and read.”

