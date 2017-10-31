Barabanki illicit liquor raid: Police assault killed pregnant woman, say locals

During their operation, police arrested three people allegedly involved in the illicit liquor trade. During their operation, police arrested three people allegedly involved in the illicit liquor trade.

An inquiry has been ordered into the death of a pregnant Dalit woman after her family alleged that she died after being assaulted by police who raided their home on suspicion that they were manufacturing illicit liquor, in Barabanki district on Sunday.

However, Additional Superintendent of Police, South, Shashi Kant said, “The allegation of assault on the pregnant woman is false. There is no question of going to the woman’s house, which is far from the house where police conducted the operation.”

On Monday, Superintendent of Police (SP), Barabanki, Anil Kumar Singh ordered an inquiry into the death of 22-year-old Ruchi Rawat on the complaint of her husband Arvind.

According to Circle Officer, Ramsanehighat area, Sushil Kumar Singh, villagers had said that the woman was around eight months pregnant. “The body was handed over to family this evening and cremation was not done till late evening,” he said.

Circle Officer, Sadar area, Ramesh Nath Singh was handed over the inquiry and has been asked to submit the report as soon as possible.

Speaking to The Indian Express, the SP said an autopsy was conducted by a panel of doctors and the report stated that cause of death could not be ascertained. The report also stated that no anti-mortem injury was found on her body, he added. The viscera has been preserved.

According to the SP, police teams from Asandara police station had raided Manpur Mokaiya village Sunday night following a tip-off about illicit liquor manufacturing units operating in two houses there. The police teams raided both houses simultaneously and found the information to be correct, he added. Three accused — Ram Raj, Tilak Ram and Nawal — were arrested and commodities being used for manufacturing liquor were also recovered from the spot. The accused were brought to the police station, the SP added.

“Around two hours later, we were informed about villagers staging a protest alleging that a pregant woman was killed following thrashing by policemen during the raid. Police officials rushed to the village and somehow pacified the people to hand over the body for post-mortem,” the SP.

“The woman’s house is around 200 metres from the two houses raided by the police teams. Inquiry has been ordered into the matter,” he added.

