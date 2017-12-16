Barabanki BJP MP Priyanka Singh Rawat’s aides booked for land grab upon SDM complaint

BJP MP from Barabanki Priyanka Singh Rawat BJP MP from Barabanki Priyanka Singh Rawat

A week after BJP MP from Barabanki Priyanka Singh Rawat allegedly misbehaved with Sub-Divisional Magistrate Ajay Kumar Dwivedi, the latter has got an FIR lodged against the MP’s two public representatives and two BJP leaders on charges including land grab and creating hurdles in government work.

In the FIR lodged at the Safdarganj police station in Barabanki on Thursday, Dwivedi has alleged that last Saturday, Rawat had said that she would make it difficult for him to survive in the district when he went to Chaila village to remove encroachment on a pond located on government land.

The threats, caught on video, had started circulating on Wednesday. In the video, Rawat is heard saying: “Pura protocol kya hota hai yaad kar lo. Janpratinidhi agar khada ho, toh janpratinidhi ka regard karte hue khada hona. Yeh baat dhyan rakhna, warna yeh Barabanki mein. jeena toh kya. jeena mushkil kar doongi (learn the full protocol. If the people’s representative is standing, you should respect her and stand. Remember this or else I will make life difficult for you in Barabanki).”

Dwivedi, a 2015 batch IAS officer, has been in Barabanki for the past two months on his first posting. “I have mentioned the details of the incident in my complaint to the police,” he said. Additional Superintendent of Police (East) Shashi Kant Tiwari said that based on Dwivedi’s complaint, seven named and around 25 unidentified people have been booked.

Safdarganj SHO Brijesh Singh said Alok Singh, Brijesh Singh, Santosh Pandey, Uma Shankar, Krishna Shankar, Ramesh Chandra and Rajesh Verma have been named in the FIR. No arrests have been made so far, he added.

District BJP president Avadesh Srivastva said that Santosh Pandey and Alok Singh are the president and vice-president of the party’s Sirauli Gauspur zone in Barabanki, respectively. Ramesh Chandra and Rajesh Verma are Rawat’s public representatives, he added.

When contacted, Rawat said: “I have informed the party high command about the matter. The SDM is trying to seek praise by indulging in such matters instead of doing his work… He has been harassing poor people and also trying to malign the government’s image…”

