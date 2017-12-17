Bar waitress held for forcing 13 year old daughter into flesh trade

Following a tip-off, sleuths of the Anti-Human Trafficking Cell laid a trap at a mall here and nabbed the woman and rescued her 13-year-old daughter (Representational Image) Following a tip-off, sleuths of the Anti-Human Trafficking Cell laid a trap at a mall here and nabbed the woman and rescued her 13-year-old daughter (Representational Image)

A 32-year-old bar waitress from Bhiwandi was arrested for allegedly forcing her minor daughter into flesh trade, police said today. The woman was apprehended last evening and a total of one lakh rupees was seized from her, said Senior Police Inspector Ravindra Daundkar of the Anti-Human Trafficking Cell.

Following a tip-off, sleuths of the Anti-Human Trafficking Cell laid a trap at a mall here and nabbed the woman and rescued her 13-year-old daughter, added Daundkar. The woman, who migrated from Bihar, was living in Bhiwandi since the past four months. She needed money to complete education of her another daughter and hence forced the victim into flesh trade, the officer added.

Initially, the victim refused but the accused forced her into flesh trade, Daundkar said, adding a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Immoral Traffic Prevention Act, 1986 was registered.

According to the officer, the accused was today produced in a special holiday court which remanded her into police custody till December 19. Daundkar also said the victim was sent to a rescue home.

