Bar Council showcauses Dushyant Dave for TV remarks on CJI, collegium

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

The Bar Council of India (BCI) on Thursday issued a showcause notice to senior counsel Dushyant Dave for his alleged “derogatory comments against the Chief Justice of India and the (Supreme Court) collegium” in connection with the resignation of Justice Jayant Patel of the Karnataka High Court. Dave has four weeks to file a reply.

The BCI said the “personal attack” made on NDTV’s Left Right and Centre show on Wednesday “smacks of some personal vendetta against the CJI which amounts to gross misconduct.” The official release said: “…The Council has decided to issue showcause notice to Mr Dave for such gross misconduct….”

Justice Patel in 2011, as part of a two-judge bench in the Gujarat High Court, had ordered a CBI probe into the 2004 killing of Mumbra girl Ishrat Jahan and three others after an SIT concluded that the state police had faked the encounter. He resigned on Monday following his transfer to Allahabad High Court.

Opposing Justice Patel’s transfer, the Gujarat High Court Advocates’ Association has decided to challenge it in the Supreme Court.

Dave said he hadn’t got the notice. “But what I said on NDTV last night is the truth…. I will happily contest this notice to prove that I am right and the BCI is wrong.”

In a statement on Thursday, the Supreme Court Bar Association said while it has “serious reservations” on the Justice Patel issue, it did not approve of Dave’s comments.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App