Banwarilal Purohit takes over as Governor-in-charge of Meghalaya

Assam Governor Banwarilal Purohit, who was on Friday given charge of Meghalaya after V Shanmuganathan resigned from the post, was today sworn in as its Governor in-charge in a function at the Raj Bhavan. Purohit was given the charge of Meghalaya soon after President Pranab Mukherjee accepted Shanmuganathan’s resignation letter.

Chief Justice of Meghalaya High Court Justice Dinesh Maheshwari administered the oath of office and secrecy to Purohit in the presence of Chief Minister Mukul Sangma, his cabinet colleagues and senior officials. Shanmuganathan was forced to resign after a section of the employees of the Raj Bhavan had lodged a complaint with the Prime Minister and the President for his alleged role in turning the Raj Bhavan into a “young ladies club” and “seriously compromising” the dignity of the gubernatorial office.

He was also the governor of Arunachal Pradesh and was replaced on Saturday by Nagaland Governor Padmanabha Balakrishna Acharya.