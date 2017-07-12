Banned from flying, TDP MP Diwakar Reddy moves Hyderabad High Court

Earlier in June, domestic airlines imposed a flying ban on Diwakar Reddy after he created a ruckus at the Vizag airport for being barred from boarding an Indigo flight. (Representational Image) Earlier in June, domestic airlines imposed a flying ban on Diwakar Reddy after he created a ruckus at the Vizag airport for being barred from boarding an Indigo flight. (Representational Image)

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MP J C Diwakar Reddy on Tuesday moved the High Court of Judicature at Hyderabad seeking to declare the flying ban against him illegal, reported news agency ANI. Earlier in June, domestic airlines imposed a flying ban on Reddy after he created a ruckus at the Vizag airport for being barred from boarding an Indigo flight. He had arrived 28 minutes prior to departure — in compliance with DGCA norms, the airline counter had closed check-in 45 minutes prior to departure. During his tantrum, Reddy allegedly pushed an airline staffer and knocked a ticket printer over that fell down and got damaged.

After Indigo, airline companies Air India, Jet Airways and SpiceJet were quick to follow suit in banning the MP, who represents Anantapur constituency in the Lok Sabha. Also read: After airport ruckus, Diwakar Reddy flies to Paris as govt orders probe. Click here.

“Any untoward conduct which compromises the safety and security of our passengers and staff is a serious concern to us. Safety and security of passengers, crew and the aircraft is the top priority and it cannot be compromised,” Indigo had commented on the incident. Reddy repeatedly denied assaulting the airline staff, and had refused to apologise.

The national no-fly list, which is being finalised by the aviation ministry, is expected to come into effect early next month to rein in unruly passengers. A draft of the proposal, under which disruptive flyers can face a flying ban from anywhere between three months to indefinitely, was earlier this year floated for the perusal of the public. Also read: Airline solidarity, spine on full display in Diwakar Reddy case. Click here.

Diwakar is the second MP to behave in an unruly manner this year; Shiv Sena’s Ravindra Gaikwad was banned by carriers after he assaulted an Air India staffer in March this year.

